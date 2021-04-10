Hungary Registers 245 Coronavirus Fatalities and 8,053 New Infections

Fully 245 generally elderly patients with co-morbidities died over the past 24 hours, while 8,053 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Saturday.

Altogether 2,760,938 people have been vaccinated in Hungary, 1,171,475 of whom have received a second shot, the portal said.

The number of active infections has risen to 267,291 while hospitals are caring for 10,921 Coronavirus patients, 1,344 of whom need respiratory assistance.

Since the first outbreak, 713,868 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 23,211. Fully 423,366 people have made a recovery.

So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest (131,764) and Pest County (99,722), followed by the counties of Győr-Moson-Sopron (40,051), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (39,783) and Hajdú-Bihar (37,945). Tolna County has the fewest infections (15,844).