Hungary Records 183 Fatalities, 1,253 New Infections

Fully 183 patients, generally elderly with co-morbidities, died over the past 24 hours, while 1,253 new infections were registered, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Tuesday.

So far 3,679,730 people have received a first jab, while 1,711,723 have been fully vaccinated. The number of active infections stands at 254,103, while hospitals are treating 6,360 Covid patients, 753 of whom need respiratory assistance. There are 34,785 people in official quarantine, while 5,308,624 tests have been officially carried out. Since the first outbreak, 772,707 infections have been registered, while fatalities have risen to 26,984. Fully 491,620 people have made a recovery. So far, most infections have been registered in Budapest and Pest County, followed by the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Győr-Moson-Sopron and Hajdú-Bihar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay