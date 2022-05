A 41-year-old man killed his child, then he committed suicide in Hetes, he informed about the Somogy County Police Headquarters on Saturday.

The crime took place in the home of the 41-year-old father, where the child was on parental leave, under hitherto unclear circumstances.

The criminal directorate of the Somogy County Police Headquarters has ordered an investigation into the case on suspicion of murder.

