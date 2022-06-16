The man’s license was taken at the police station in Debrecen, he came out and immediately got in the car

Due to a summons, a local man had to appear at the Public Order Department of the Debrecen Police Station on June 14, 2022. His traffic history points were collected, but he did not complete the retraining, so the police revoked his driver’s license.

He thus left the police building without a permit, yet he got in his car and set off with it. He did not get far, the district commissioners soon stopped him and then brought him to the police station.

The 44-year-old man was interrogated and arrested for driving without permission.

police.hu