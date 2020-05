Hungarian actor István Szilágyi (82) was found dead this morning (3rd May) in his home in Budapest.

Police were alerted this morning at about 7:30 am that an elderly man was being abused in his home in Budapest, district XVII. When the police arrived on the scene the Hungarian actor István Szilágyi was found dead. His son, Péter Sz. (49) was arrested on the scene.

István Szilágyi was abused by his son several times before.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu