A man from Hajdúhadháza got his victim drunk and then robbed him

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen brought charges against the man who, after robbing an acquaintance, stole cash and food from his house together with his companions for the crime of robbery committed by a group.

According to the indictment, on the evening of February 26, 2022, the perpetrator rang the doorbell of an acquaintance in Hajdúhadháza, saying that he was selling hen and pálinka, and entered the house for this reason. The man wanted to make the victim drunk, so he offered him alcohol.

At the continued urging of the perpetrator, the victim consumed a large amount of liquor from the defendant, which made him so drunk that he lay down in one of the rooms of the house and fell asleep. The defendant took advantage of this and invited two hitherto unknown female acquaintances to the scene, with whom he searched the victim’s house. In the process, they took HUF 28,000 in cash found in the victim’s jacket, and more than HUF 145,000 worth of food and household items were stolen from the house.

Among the stolen valuables, during the search conducted by the Hajdúhadháza police at the defendant’s residence, kitchen appliances worth more than HUF 6,000 were found and returned to the victim, but the man’s additional HUF 160,000 in damage was not reimbursed.

The District Prosecutor’s Office in Debrecen filed a charge against the arrested man, who had repeatedly relapsed, for the crime of robbery committed as a group, in which he filed a motion to order a prison sentence, disqualification from public affairs as a secondary penalty, and confiscation of assets up to the amount not recovered. The Debrecen District Court will decide on the guilt of the accused.

ugyeszseg.hu