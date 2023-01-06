The Kölcsey Center in Debrecen will close for three months

As a result of the extraordinary energy situation, the Kölcsey Center is also forced to close its doors during the winter. No events will be held in the building until April 15, and the Bényi Gallery’s exhibitions planned for the first quarter of 2023 will not take place as planned.

The Kölcsey Center is only open on days during the mentioned period when the costs incurred in connection with the event are covered by the ordering party. However, in the background, behind closed doors, the employees of Főnix Rendezvényszerzégo Kft. continue to work on the preparation of the city’s biggest summer events. The closing days of Debrecen Advent are still underway, as the Hütte and the skating rink are open until January 8, but the Debrecziner Gourmet Festival, the Debrecen Wine and Jazz Days, the three internationally focused events of ALL-IN Debrecen, the Hortobágy Equestrian Days, have already begun. also the 2023 organizational work of the Debrecen Flower Carnival, one of the largest community festivals in the country.

“Despite the difficult period, we are working with our colleagues to ensure that the city’s great spring and summer events are realized with a professional organization in 2023, which will fill the spaces again and allow us to meet our audience again. This year, we want the events to preserve the moments that the residents of Debrecen and the surrounding area love so much, and in addition, we are trying to open up the range of events to the country and even beyond the country’s borders,”

– said Réka Mészáros, managing director of Főnix Rendezvényszéger Közhaznú Nonprofit Kft.

The resident orchestra of the Kölcsey Center, the Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen, will also be performing at other locations until April 15. Bényi Galéria, on the other hand, is preparing window exhibitions during this period as well, so it is worth paying attention to the windows facing the street. The first exhibition opens on January 22, looking for the imprints of 200 years, following Kölcsey’s Anthem.

The ticket office of the Kölcsey Center is open only on Mondays and Wednesdays between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. between January 9 and April 15, 2023.

Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.