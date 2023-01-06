An evicted elderly man fighting for his house threatened to set the court on fire

The Hajdú-Bihar County Prosecutor’s Office brought charges of threatening to commit a terrorist act against the man who threatened to set fire to a district court in desperation.

According to the indictment, the man and his wife from Hajdúböszörmény fraudulently obtained a HUF 2,090,000 housing discount for children from a bank for the construction of their family home in the summer of 1996. In 2005, the competent court declared the defendant guilty of several crimes and imposed a penalty on him.

The married couple did not pay back the material support they received without authorization when called upon by the financial institution, so the bank initiated enforcement proceedings against them, and the property was sold by the executor as part of that. However, the man and his wife did not voluntarily hand over the house to the auction buyer, so in 2001, based on a court decision, the property was handed over to the new buyer.

From this point on, the man could not accept the decisions of the civil courts, nor could he accept their eviction from the property, so for more than 20 years he regularly wrote letters of complaint to the relevant city court.

On May 31, 2022, the distraught defendant repeatedly wrote a letter to the district court, which contained a threatening message, the man called on the court to facilitate the return of the property to him, because if not, he would set the court building on fire. The defendant’s letter arrived at the relevant district court on June 1, 2022.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Hajdú-Bihar County Police Headquarters.

The Chief Prosecutor’s Office of Hajdú-Bihar County brought charges against the elderly man who admitted to committing the crime for the crime of threatening to commit a terrorist act at the Debrecen Court.

He proposed the imposition of a suspended prison sentence in the indictment, and the indictment also contains a moderate motion, according to which if the accused admits to committing the crime according to the indictment at the preparatory session of the court, in that case, the court should sentence him to 1 year in prison, the execution of which should be suspended for a 3-year probationary period.

ugyeszseg.hu