Was Your Bike Stolen in Debrecen? You Can Get It Back Now!

Debrecen police are waiting for the owners of the bicycles shown in the picture to come forward.

The Debrecen Police Department is conducting criminal proceedings due to well-founded suspicions of theft. Based on the available data, the 19-year-old suspect stole bicycles in Debrecen before September 19th, 2022. The police seized the bicycles, but the owner of two of them is unknown.

Police ask that anyone who recognizes his/her bicycle or knows who the owner may be, to contact the Debrecen Police Department (Debrecen, Budai Ézsaiás street 4.), or by phone 06-52/457-040, which is available 24 hours a day on the phone number 06-80/555-111, as well as on the toll-free emergency number 112.

debreceninap.hu