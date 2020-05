73-year-old József Váradi left his home in Nádudvar (Hajdú-Bihar county) on 29th April, nobody has seen him since then.

József Váradi (73) is slim and about 160 cm tall. In case you have seen him or know anything about his whereabouts, contact the police on any of the following telephone numbers: 112, 107, 06-80/555-111, 06-52/457-040.

Source and photo: www.debreceninap.hu