The first Zoltán Kodály international music competition will be held in Debrecen

38 competitors from nineteen nations will stand before the jury and the audience at the first Zoltán Kodály international music competition with a total prize of 45,000 euros, which starts on Friday in Debrecen, the organizers announced.

According to their announcement, on June 17-26. There is a great deal of international interest in the meeting. All rounds of the competition are free to attend. The pre-selection received two hundred video recordings, and the live rounds in Debrecen were started by 38 competitors from 19 nations – 21 violinists, 7 violinists and 10 cellists – a total of eight starting from Hungary.

According to the organizers, the representatives of all three instruments will compete in one category, the jury will advance a maximum of 18 competitors to the semi-finals and six to the final – at least one of each instrument.

György Pauk, an 85-year-old professor at the Royal Academy of Music in London, will be the chairman of the international jury of the 45,000 euro prize-winning competition.

The jury will include teachers from the world’s most prestigious institutions: Kristóf Baráti (violin, Budapest), Vladimír Bukac (violin, Prague), Anne Shih (violin, Mainz), Denis Severin (cello, Geneva, Bern), Wilfried Strehle (violin, Berlin), Máté Szűcs (viola, Geneva), István Várdai (cello, Vienna), and Dániel Somogyi-Tóth, chief music director, and Imre Kollár, conductor, on behalf of the Kodály Philharmonic Debrecen.

The opening concert of the competition will be held on June 17 at 7 pm in the auditorium of the University of Debrecen.

Competitors will perform solo in the first round of the competition, with a piano accompaniment or duo in the second. In the orchestral finals, the contestants will perform one competition each as the soloists of the Kodály Philharmonic, the organizers indicated.

