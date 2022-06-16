The railway schedule on the Debrecen line is changing

The schedule will change significantly on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok railway line due to the renovation at the Vecsés station from June 18, Mávinform told MTI on Wednesday. For this reason, the timetable is also changing on the Debrecen, Szeged and Lajosmizse lines.

Schedule changes

A replacement bus will run for the entire duration of the lock instead of some late evening and early morning trains:

instead of the S50 train from Nyugati railway station to Szolnok at 23:41, 0:43, 2:17 and on Saturdays and Sundays at 1:43 between Pestszentlőrinc and Üllő (2688, 2610, 2650, 2620),

instead of the S50 train from Szolnok to Nyugati railway station at 22:25 between Üllő and Pestszentlőrinc (2691).

From the evening of July 6 to the dawn of July 8, the traffic of replacement buses will change:

instead of the S50 train from Nyugati railway station to Szolnok at 23:41, 0:43, 1:51 between Kőbánya-Kispest and Pilis (2688, 2610, 2650),

instead of the S50 train departing from Szolnok to the Nyugati railway station at 22:25, there is a bus between Pilis and Kőbánya-Kispest (2691).

Working order:

Suburban traffic order

Monor S50 trains do not run.

From the Western Railway Station to Cegléd, the Z50 zoning trains leave at 48 minutes, and the S50 passenger trains to Cegléd leave at 53 minutes. In order to give preference to those traveling to the capital during the morning period, only passenger trains depart for Cegléd every hour until 48:00. From Cegléd, Z50 trains leave at Nyugati railway station at 7 minutes and S50 at 51 minutes after the morning period.

In order to better serve those traveling to the suburbs in the afternoon, a G50 train will depart from Nyugati railway station at 15:18 and 18:18 to Szolnok, covering Zugló, Kőbánya alsó, Pestszentlőrinc, Ferihegy, Vecsés, Monor, Ceglédbercel-Cserő, Cegléd and They stop at Abony stations.

Due to the replacement of the missing passenger trains in Monor and the renovation of the M3 metro, there are S21-marked deposit services between Nyugati railway station and Kőbánya-Kispest, which run from Nyugati from 5:23 to 22:23, from Kőbánya-Kispest from 5:46 to 22: They leave every hour until 46 p.m.

The morning S36 and G43 trains (3810, 3812, 3522) still do not run between Üllő and Kőbánya-Kispest.

According to the timetable of some morning passenger trains in Hosszúberek-Péteri and Vecsés, in accordance with the schedule of some afternoon G50 and express trains there is a replacement bus between Vecsés and Hosszúberek Péteri, which also affects the Vecsés-Kertekalja stop and Üllő.

Long-distance traffic order

The Szeged InterCity trains run on a full and original route, departing from Nyugati railway station 10 minutes earlier and arriving 20 minutes later. They also stop at Pilis and Albertirsa stations on weekdays to better serve the suburbs.

The Nyíregyháza and Záhony Nyírség and Latorca InterCity trains, as well as the Tokaj InterCity trains running through Debrecen, Nyíregyháza and Miskolc, depart from and arrive at the Nyugati railway station, but also run in a detour direction to Újszász. Zugló and Ferihegy stops, Kőbánya-Kispest and Cegléd stations are not affected. They leave the West 28 minutes early, arrive at 55 minutes and arrive 27 minutes later.

In order to ensure the connection of the InterCities operating on the Szeged line and from Szolnok to Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, S50 deposit services run between Cegléd and Szolnok.

The high-speed trains in Nyíregyháza and Debrecen run from Cebréd and Cegléd, respectively, with the exception of trains departing from Debrecen at 2:30 and from Nyugati railway station at 22:28 (6098, 6009).

Every day there is a passenger train departing from Cegléd to Nyíregyháza at 16:24, from Nyíregyháza at 19:46, 20:46 to Záhony, from Záhony at 4:57 to Debrecen and from Nyíregyháza to Cegléd at 12:45 (6136, 6298 , 6236, 6229, 6125).

The passenger train (6118) departing from Cegléd to Nyíregyháza at 18:24 only runs to Szolnok.

There is no passenger train departing from Záhony to Nyíregyháza at 5:24 and from Nyíregyháza to Cegléd at 6:45 (6239, 6149).

The passenger trains in Kecskemét and Szeged in the morning and late evening run according to a modified schedule, their departure time changes by a few minutes. (7020, 7028, 7029, 7039, 7009, 7049).

Impact of track closure on S76 trains

S76 trains departing from Rákos to Piliscsaba at 33 minutes and from Rákosaba to Piliscsaba at 37 minutes run on a shorter route, only between Angyalföld and Piliscsaba.

S76 trains departing from Óbuda at 6:05, 7:05 and 8:05 for Rákos do not run (3209, 3229, 3249).

Weekend traffic schedule:

Suburban traffic order

The S50 zoning trains in Monor and the Z50 in Cegléd do not run, instead S50 trains depart from the Western Railway Station to Cegléd at 53 minutes and from Cegléd to the Nyugati Railway Station at 51 minutes.

Due to the replacement of the missing Monor passenger trains and the renovation of the M3 metro, there are S21-marked deposit services between Nyugati railway station and Kőbánya-Kispest, which run from Nyugati from 5:23 to 22:23, from Kőbánya-Kispest from 5:46 to 22: They leave every hour until 46 p.m.

The S50 train departing from Nyugati railway station to Szolnok at 3:43 a.m., the S50 train departing from Cegléd to Nyugati railway station at 4:48 a.m. and the Z50 train departing from Szolnok at 5:55 a.m. (2640, 2839, 2669 ), the S50 train departing from Szolnok at 15:15 to Cegléd on Sunday and from Seglok to Szolnok at 16:24 (2683, 2696).

Long-distance traffic order

The InterCities in Szeged run on a full and original route, departing from Nyugati railway station 10 minutes earlier and arriving 15 minutes later. Unlike everyday life, they run on weekends without extra stops, according to their original stop order.

The Nyíregyháza and Záhony Nyírség and Latorca InterCity trains, as well as the Tokaj InterCity trains running through Debrecen, Nyíregyháza and Miskolc, depart from and arrive at the Nyugati railway station, but also pass through. Zugló and Ferihegy stops, Kőbánya-Kispest and Cegléd stations are not affected. They leave the

West 28 minutes early, arrive at 55 minutes and arrive 27 minutes later.

In order to ensure the connection of the InterCities operating on the Szeged line and from Szolnok to Debrecen, Nyíregyháza, S50 deposit services run between Cegléd and Szolnok.

The high-speed trains in Nyíregyháza and Debrecen run from Cebréd and Cegléd, respectively, with the exception of trains departing from Debrecen at 2:30 and from Nyugati railway station at 22:28 (6098, 6009).

The passenger train (6118) departing from Cegléd to Nyíregyháza at 18:24, which departs 30 minutes earlier at 17:54 and runs only to Szolnok, only runs on Sundays according to the original schedule.

There is no passenger train departing from Záhony to Nyíregyháza at 5:24 and from Nyíregyháza to Cegléd at 6:45 (6239, 6149).

The passenger trains in Kecskemét and Szeged in the morning and late evening run according to a modified schedule, 10 minutes earlier on some sections and 9-20 minutes later on some sections (7020, 7028, 7029, 17009).

Timetables, travel planning

The modified timetables and maps can be found on the MÁV website in the Track Closing News menu item, and the Elvira travel planner and MÁV’s mobile application already offer passengers an offer for the maintenance period – by setting the route and day of the trip accordingly.

