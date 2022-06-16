A Cold Front Arrives With Thunderstorms Today

On Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms hit the country from the northwest due to an incoming cold front, the National Meteorological Service said. Thunderstorms in Northern Transdanubia may be organized into a system, which is expected to gradually weaken to the east and south-east.

In the evening, the thunderstorms will spread to Southern Transdanubia, the capital and the middle third of the country. Heavier thunderstorm cells, especially in Northern Transdanubia, may be associated with stormy winds, sometimes above 90 km / h. Due to the risk of windstorms and thunderstorms, first and second instance warnings were issued in Győr-Moson-Sopron, Vas and Veszprém counties, respectively.

Also due to the danger of thunderstorms, the meteorological service issued a first-level warning to Budapest, Pest, Baranya, Bács-Kiskun, Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén, Fejér, Heves, Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok, Komárom-Esztergom, Nógrád, Somogy, Tolna and Zala counties.

Temperatures are expected to be between 27 and 32 Celsius on Thursday afternoon and 18 and 25 Celsius late in the evening. On Friday, temperatures will rise from 13-19 degrees to 24 to 29 degrees in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms may occur in small numbers in the eastern and northeastern parts of the country from Thursday to Friday.

The meteorological service notes that at the beginning of next week, 35 degrees can be measured in some places.

MTI

pixabay