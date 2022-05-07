Car and Train Collided Near Hajdúnánás

A car collided with a train in the outskirts of Hajdúnánás, at the 21st kilometer of road no. 3501 on Saturday afternoon. No personal injury occurred, a spokesman for the Hajdú-Bihar Disaster Management Directorate told MTI.

According to Nóra Papp-Kunkli, professional firefighters from Hajdúnánás were alerted to the accident. There were 21 people traveling on the train, only the driver was in the car, no one was injured in the accident. The road section was closed to its full width during the technical rescue.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay