Hungary to Send Over 500,000 Tests to Three Countries

Europe
Coronavirus
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary to Send Over 500,000 Tests to Three Countries

Hungary is sending 455,000 rapid antigen coronavirus tests to Moldova, 72,000 to North Macedonia and 30,000 to Montenegro on Saturday to help their protection efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Friday.

 

Hungary has been helping to combat the coronavirus pandemic by sending vaccines and protective gear to other countries, which “has not disappeared although the war in Ukraine and the grave security challenges the region is facing have eclipsed it in the public discourse,” Szijjártó said.

 

Moldova, a strategic partner of Hungary and another neighbour of war-torn Ukraine, has seen hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving since the war started in February, he said. “Testing refugees requires strenuous effort, and Hungary wishes to ease the pressure on the local health-care system,” he said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Hungary Offers EUR 37 M in Aid to Ukraine

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Hungary to Send Over 500,000 Tests to Three Countries

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Netherlands: EU Agency for Asylum begins deployments to its 10th ongoing mission

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *