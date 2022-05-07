Hungary to Send Over 500,000 Tests to Three Countries

Hungary is sending 455,000 rapid antigen coronavirus tests to Moldova, 72,000 to North Macedonia and 30,000 to Montenegro on Saturday to help their protection efforts against the coronavirus pandemic, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said on Friday.

Hungary has been helping to combat the coronavirus pandemic by sending vaccines and protective gear to other countries, which “has not disappeared although the war in Ukraine and the grave security challenges the region is facing have eclipsed it in the public discourse,” Szijjártó said.

Moldova, a strategic partner of Hungary and another neighbour of war-torn Ukraine, has seen hundreds of thousands of refugees arriving since the war started in February, he said. “Testing refugees requires strenuous effort, and Hungary wishes to ease the pressure on the local health-care system,” he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay