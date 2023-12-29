A team-building training session in Debrecen ended with a serious accident

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the young man who attempted to drive despite being drunk after an event and caused an accident, for the crime of driving while intoxicated.



According to the indictment, on June 10, 2022, the defendant took part in a team-building training session at a farm near Debrecen in the afternoon. The man consumed alcohol at the event. The group enjoying the farm had the opportunity to go for a spin on the wet, uneven, soggy ground in a decommissioned, unlicensed passenger car suitable for transporting two people in a grassy area around the farm that is not closed to public traffic.

On that day, at around 6:00 p.m., the accused also undertook to make a lap, at which time one person sat in the vehicle as a passenger next to the driver’s seat, and three more people stood up on the rear platform of the vehicle and held on to the tarpaulin holder. However, after driving off with the car, due to his drunken inattention, the defendant ignored the driving characteristics of the car, the location of the passengers, and also did not choose the right speed of the vehicle based on the terrain conditions, therefore he slipped in the wet, grassy area and the car turned onto its right side.

As a result, the three people on the platform fell to the ground and one of them was trapped under the vehicle. In the accident, two people suffered serious injuries that took more than 8 days to heal, two other passengers suffered minor injuries that healed within 8 days, and the defendant himself was also seriously injured.

At the place and time of the accident, the defendant was driving the vehicle while intoxicated, causing the accident in violation of several KRESZ rules. The investigation in the case was conducted by the Debrecen Police Department.

The Debrecen District Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the defendant at the Debrecen District Court for the crime of driving while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury. In its indictment for issuing a criminal sentence, the district prosecutor’s office proposed that the district court, based on the contents of the documents, impose a fine and a ban on driving on the road without holding a trial.

(Debreceni Nap)