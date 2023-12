A man of Moldovan citizenship applied for exit on December 29, 2023, shortly after midnight at the Nagykereki highway border crossing as the driver of a vehicle assembly of Lithuanian nationality.

During the inspection, it turned out that the van, worth approximately HUF 18 million, was being searched by Interpol. The police confiscated the Volkswagen Crafter Grand California type vehicle, and to clarify what happened, the Berettyóújfalu Police Department initiated a procedure.