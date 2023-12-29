Woman Killed in Encsencs

An apartment fire was reported to the Activity Control Center of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters on December 29th, 2023 at 1:23 a.m. The whistleblower said that there was a woman inside the house in Encsencs, so the police, firefighters and ambulances immediately went to the specified location, reports police.hu.

Disaster management staff put out the fire in the apartment building, where they found a 69-year-old woman dead. According to the available information, the woman living alone was the victim of a crime. The Criminal Directorate of the Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg County Police Headquarters is conducting criminal proceedings on suspicion of committing the crime of homicide and is searching for the hitherto unknown culprit with great efforts.

police.hu

pixabay