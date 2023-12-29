PM Appointed New National Hospital Director General

It was published in Thursday’s Magyar Közlöny that, on the proposal of Interior Minister Sándor Pintér, Viktor Orbán would appoint Dr. János Révész as head of the General Directorate of the National Hospital with effect from January 1st.

Révész’s predecessor, Zoltán Jenei, was dismissed at the end of November, when, in addition to the national general hospital director, the deputy financial director was also replaced. Until now, Deputy Director General Zita Szondy performed the duties of Director General as Acting Director. The reason for the dismissal could be that Jenei was held responsible for the sector’s “management problems”. Not long after, it turned out that it was not only Jenei who was leaving: with effect from December 31st, the Minister of the Interior and the Acting National Director General of Hospitals dismissed two dozen hospital managers. Among those involved are the heads of two national institutes, the directors of 7 county and 15 city hospitals. János Révész previously made headlines when, as the director-general of the Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén County Central Hospital and University Teaching Hospital, he instructed the doctors in writing to stand up to greet the director-general at the institution’s morning meetings.

24.hu

Photo: MTI/János Vajda