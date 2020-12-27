Stabbed Policeman Can Leave Intensive Care Unit

Local News Police
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Stabbed Policeman Can Leave Intensive Care Unit

The 26-year-old police officer suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and life-saving interventions had to be carried out on him.

“If a larger vessel had been stabbed, the man could have bleed quickly, and by the time he was hospitalized, they could no longer help him” – said Director General of the Health Center of the Hungarian Armed Forces.

Norbert Wikonkál also emphasized that it was important that the care was provided by a team of doctors who, as military doctors, also have extensive experience in treating battlefield injuries.

The injured policeman was attacked this week by a raging man in Budapest. To save the policeman’s life, his partner shot the attacker. The 35-year-old man died on the scene.

