Tóháti Zsuzsa

There was an explosion in a family house in Hortobágy; one person was injured, spokeswoman for the Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate reported Saturday night.

According to Nóra Papp-Kunkli, a propane-butane gas cylinder probably exploded in an eighty-square-meter residential house in Hortobágy, Kónya major. The building became uninhabitable.

Professional firefighters from Hajdúszoboszló and municipal firefighters from Balmazújváros arrived on the scene. Firefighters brought a man out from under the ruins and handed him over to the ambulances.

The cause of the explosion is being investigated, the spokeswoman said.

MTI

