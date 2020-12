Police officers at the Létavértes Border Police Branch spotted a bird of prey on the side of the road on 26th December 2020 at around 8 am.

They stopped beside him and saw that the buzzard was trying to fly away, but he couldn’t. The police put the animal in a blanket and then informed the staff of the Hortobágy Bird Hospital, who soon took over the injured bird from them, who is now recovering.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Police