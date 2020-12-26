This is when vaccinating healthcare workers starts in Debrecen

According to M1, vaccination of healthcare workers against coronavirus will start on December 26 at the South Pest Central Hospital and then at the Semmelweis University Clinic in the afternoon.

There has been huge interest in the vaccine among healthcare workers, the channel said on Saturday.

As they said, the first consignment of vaccines arrived at the South Pest Central Hospital on Saturday at three quarters at 9 a.m., which was brought by a refrigerated truck through a proper delivery method.

The integrity of the vaccine, which was stored at minus 80 degrees Celsius, was checked by soldiers before being brought into the institution, and then immediately placed in the minus 80-degree refrigerators, they said.

They added that the vaccination of healthcare workers will begin: