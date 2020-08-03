Ozone Concentration High in Several Cities

High concentration of ozone in the air could result in poor air quality and breathing difficulties for parts of the population in several cities and towns around Hungary, the chief medical officer said on Facebook on Saturday.

A map of monitoring stations in the country showed the following cities and towns affected: Budapest, Mosonmagyaróvár, Szombathely, Sarród, Ajka, Veszprém, Székesfehérvár, Százhalombatta, Tököl, Esztergom, Vác, Kecskemét, Salgótarján, Eger, Szolnok and Debrecen.

Children, elderly people and those suffering from chronic respiratory diseases could airway irritation, difficulty breathing or coughing, the statement said. Those sensitive to high concentration of ozone are advised to avoid intensive physical work and sport activities outside around mid-day and in the early afternoon. Staying indoors is recommended, and those that go outside should apply protection against UV radiation.

The concentration of ozone is not expected to change in the next few days, the chief medical officer said.

The national weather service said UV-B radiation could be extremely high on Saturday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay