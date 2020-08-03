Government to Offer HuF 100 BN of 0 % Credit to Hard Hit Tourism Companies

Hungary’s government will offer microbusinesses and SMEs in the tourism sector 100 billion forints (EUR 290m) of 0% free-purpose credit from September, the head of the Hungarian Tourism Agency told MTI.

Zoltán Guller said companies that do all of their business in the tourism sector, which has been hard hit by the coronavirus crisis, may borrow up to 250 million forints in the framework of the state’s Széchenyi Card revolving credit scheme.

The credit will be available using a Széchenyi Card dedicated to tourism sector companies, he added. Financing for the programme will be supported through the National bank of Hungary’s Funding for Growth Scheme (FGS). Details of the Széchenyi Tourism Card programme will be published in an issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny on Monday.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay