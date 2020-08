Czech private railway company RegioJet has launched a direct service linking Prague, Brno, Vienna, and Budapest, the company told MTI.

The trains will run twice a day in both directions, offering passengers “low-cost, standard, relax, and business” services, the company said.

Staff and infrastructure will be provided by Continental Railway Solution Kft in Hungary, and by WestBahn in Austria.

