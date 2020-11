Gyula Hercska, chief obstetrician and gynecologist of Markhot Ferenc Hospital in Eger, died of coronavirus infection.

The 77-year-old professor died on Tuesday at a hospital in Miskolc.

Gyula Hercska graduated from the Budapest University of Medicine in 1967, in 1971 from obstetrics and gynecology, and in 1976 from anesthesiology. He worked for several decades in the obstetrics and gynecology department of Markhot Ferenc Hospital.

debreceninap.hu

pixabay