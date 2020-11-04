Kásler Sets Up Body to Select Hospital Heads

Miklós Kásler, the minister of human resources, on Tuesday sent official invitations to officials the government has nominated to participate in a new body tasked with proposing appointments to head state hospitals.

The new body headed by Ferenc Óberfrank, a representative of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences (MTA), will make proposals in respect of the directors of national medical institutes, county-level hospitals and hospitals of medical universities. The committee members will include Róbert J Bedros, a prime ministerial commissioner, Miklós Szócska, dean of Semmelweis University Public Service Department, and Cecília Müller, the chief medical officer. Gyula Kincses, the head of the Hungarian Medical Chamber (MOK), has turned down the request “citing other obligations”, the statement said.

