84 Covid-19 Patients Die, Number of Infections Up By 3,989

Fully 84 Covid-19 patients, most of them elderly with underlying illnesses, have died in Hungary over the past 24 hours while 3,989 have been officially diagnosed with coronavirus, bringing the total number of registered infections to 86,769, koronavirus.gov.hu said.

The death toll has risen to 1,973 while 20,856 have made a recovery. There are 63,940 active infections and 4,767 Covid patients being cared for in hospital, 348 on ventilators. Fully 30,984 people are in official home quarantine, and the number of tests has increased to 1,111,991.

Most registered infections are in Budapest (22,269), Pest County (10,748) and the counties of Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (5,582), Győr-Moson-Sopron (5,557), Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg (4,643) and Hajdú-Bihar (4,432). Tolna County has the fewest infections (949).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay