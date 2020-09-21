Socialists Slam Government Over PCR Test Pricing

The government’s putting a cap on the price of PCR coronavirus tests will drive several laboratories to bankruptcy because 19,500 forints (EUR 54) per test does not cover their expenses, Lajos Korózs, Socialist head of parliament’s welfare committee, told an online press conference.

At the same time, Korózs warned that the tests are not free unless ordered officially, and said that tests for a whole family could amount to 80,000-100,000 forints.

On another subject, Korózs said that the committee had interviewed Katalin Novák, who has recently been nominated for minister without portfolio for family affairs, and said that the candidate had “not come up with positive answers”. Based on the interview, Korózs said that Novák would not promote ratification of the Istanbul Agreement, or increase various family benefits.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay