The domestic used car market was popular among buyers in the second half of the year

The domestic used car market can end a good year mainly thanks to the booming sales in the second half of the year, so that last year’s sales record of 825,000 can be reached on an annual level – the JóAutók.hu portal informed MTI on Friday.

According to the announcement, the number of used car transfers for the whole year is likely to be in the range of 820-830 thousand, about 72 thousand cars changed hands in the last month, 7.3 percent more than in November last year – they wrote on the newly published preliminary data of Datahouse referred to.

Bertalan Halász, CEO of JóAutók.hu, said: “2023 will not be a fruitful year for dealers selling new cars, nor for used car importers: a 3-4 percent drop in the former market, and a 16-17 percent drop in the latter compared to last year is expected At the same time, we can see the same turnover as the previous year on the domestic used car market.”

It was highlighted that the number of 761,000 passenger cars changing hands on the used car market in the first eleven months of 2023 was 0.9 percent less than the 768,000 registered in the same period of the previous year, the number of imported used cars in the same period was 98,500, which is 16.9 percent less than a year earlier.