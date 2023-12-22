The last flame of this year’s Advent arrives in Debrecen

The light-filled Christmas fair of Debrecen Advent offers an unforgettable experience for all those who want a festive atmosphere and relaxation this weekend only. The toboggan track, the baroque carousel, the wonderful buildings of the city center, the intimate lights, and the promising flavors together create a magical Christmas atmosphere for the visitors.

We give you some tips on what to try and show you what to expect on the last weekend before the holidays.

The fair gastronomy at the Advent in Debrecen represents really good quality, as among the vendors’ products you can find all kinds of special producer’s honey, delicious home-made cheeses, artisanal and organic chocolates, while sublime, home-made dishes, bread, cake, teas, visitors can choose between punches, mulled wine and hot chocolate. The IKON restaurant in Debrecen, recommended by the Michelin Guide, prepares plum steam dumplings and pear-ginger punch, among other things.

For those who are still looking for the right gifts, we recommend the fair’s range of ceramics, all handmade products, so no two pieces are the same, and praise the work of local artisans or craftsmen. Textiles include Toronto rugs, oriental kilims and hand-embroidered tablecloths or runners, but there are also plenty of woolen accessories. Several vendors offer practical wooden toys or skill-testing games that are guaranteed to bring family and friends together. For those who would like to surprise their loved ones from the world of fairy tales and fantasy, an assortment of plushies, elves and fairies awaits them. These are just a few of the nearly 100 vendors on offer.

Dósa palátin tér can be reached from Rózsa utca and Zamenhof utca, where visitors are immediately captivated by the impressive light tree, the fairytale baroque carousel, the light railway and the mouth-watering food offered here.

The wide repertoire of the Lituus Brass Quintet includes everything from classical music to film scores to light music, and the five-member orchestra also includes well-known Christmas tunes from various nations in their Advent program.

DuoTrio Street Theater improvises its performances from stories inspired by the audience with the active participation of the high-profile audience, so the fair audience should pay close attention, because a stilt walker may appear on Saturday and Sunday to “invite you to dance”.

The members of the Animus Czengettyű Együttes from Miskolc have set themselves the goal of popularizing the genre of bell ringing and the classics of musical literature. Their repertoire includes more than a hundred works, which ensures that suitable pieces are played for every occasion, whether it is a foundation ball, village day, church celebrations, or Advent concerts that are perfectly suited to the sound. On the closing day of Advent in Debrecen, Christmas tunes create an intimate atmosphere at the city’s pine tree.

Opera singer Klaudia Kuczmog and pianist Horváth Marcell enchanted the audience with their show already on the first weekend of the fair, and in the context of the Christmas fair, they are now returning to sing for those who missed the first concert. The audience will be treated to an intimate Christmas program at Debrecen Advent on December 23 at Kossuth Square.

The full program of the last Advent weekend:

DECEMBER 22

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-21:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 János Vágó and “Mr. piano”

15:00-17:00 DuoTrio Street Theater

17:00-18:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

15:00-15:20 DuoTrio Street Theater

15:30-15:45 Pirouette Dance Studio

16:00-16:25 Choir and János Vágó “Mr. Piano” joint show

17:00-17:15 Lituus Brass Quintet

17:15-17:35 Choir

Dósa nádor square

14:00-15:00 János Vágó “Mr. piano”

15:45-16:00 Dance Universe Dance Sports Association

16:35-17:00 Choir and János Vágó “Mr. Piano” joint show

17:25-17:40 Lituus Brass Quintet

17:45-18:15 Choir

Ice rink

20:15-22:00 Christmas ice disco

DECEMBER 23

Debrecen Reformed Small Church

16:00 Fourth Advent candle lighting

Speeches: Deputy Mayor Ákos Balázs, Barnabás Sipos, parish priest of the Hungarian Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity in Debrecen, representative of the Tiszántúli Reformed Church District. Contributors: Luca Márkus, actor of the Vígszínház, the Lautitia Choir Family, Dániel Sárosi, organist, Gergely Dánielfy, actor, singer, Hanna Jantyik, flutist, Zsolt Dombovári, bagpiper, the Debrecen Folk Ensemble, the Debrecen Hajdú Dance Ensemble, the Kuckó Art Academy, the Bíró band, and the Dragon Girls Fire Juggling Team. The Flame of Bethlehem comes to Debrecen with the help of the 43rd Főnix Scout Team and anyone can take it home after the evening.

Advent Nook

Opening hours: 10:00-19:00

14:00-18:00 DEMKI – crafts, music shows

Advent fair

14:00-18:00 János Vágó “Mr. piano”

15:00-17:00 DuoTrio street theater

17:00-18:00 Fairytale characters at the fair

Kossuth Square

15:00-15:30 DuoTrio Street Theater

15:30-16.00 Clay Band Ensemble

16.35-16:50 Happy-Time Dance Club

17:00-17:40 Animus Czengettyű Ensemble

17:50-18:00 THERE WILL BE DANCE Dance and Sports Association

18:30-18:50 Christmas show by Klaudia Kuczmog and Marcell Horváth

Dósa nádor square

16:00-16:30 Clay Band Ensemble

16:30-17:00 DuoTrio Street Theater

