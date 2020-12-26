The Debrecen-based Tranzit Group is starting a development of twenty billion

The Tranzit Group, which deals with the breeding and processing of geese, ducks and chickens, has embarked on a HUF 20 billion investment program, an organic continuation of the recently completed 15 billion project, the CEO of the Debrecen-based group of companies told MTI.



Ákos Szabó recalled that in recent years new livestock farms have been built with an investment of HUF 15 billion, the slaughterhouse in Nyírgelse has been reconstructed, and one of their feed mixing plants and hatcheries has been modernized.

The group processes 2 million geese, 10 million ducks, 15 million chickens a year, operates more than 60 livestock farms, has two slaughterhouses, three additional processing plants, two feed mixers and its own hatchery. Most of their products are sold in European and Far Eastern markets

He explained.

The CEO said about the latest developments: the group’s agricultural company, Tranzit-Ker Zrt., is developing livestock farms from nearly HUF 5 billion, building new farms and setting up a new feed mixer from HUF 3 billion.

Tranzit-Food Kft. a member of the group’s food industry, is carrying out a complete modernization, capacity expansion and automation in the Nyírbátor chicken processing plant with an investment of HUF 6 billion plant.

Ákos Szabó added that their company is producing further processed products, at Marneváll Zrt.

The three-year investment package of about HUF 20 billion will be financed partly from its own resources and partly from a bank loan, but it is planned that they will participate in the growth bond program and will also apply for state support.

– noted the CEO, saying that capacity expansion and technology development investments are adapting to ever-changing market and consumer needs.

As an example, he mentioned that 90 percent of waterfowl have been exported frozen so far, but as the demand for fresh goods is noticeably increasing, this product range is being expanded.

The investments will create more than 300 new jobs. This will employ more than 2,100 Hungarian citizens with the Hungarian-French ownership Tranzit group, which achieved HUF 66 billion in sales last year and HUF 5.5 billion in revenue, and which plans to generate HUF 72 billion in sales this year, CEO Ákos Szabó told MTI.