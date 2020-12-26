The Mathias Corvinus Collegium Foundation received one hundred billion forints from the state

The government has transferred almost HUF 1 billion from the economic protection fund to the Mathias Corvinus Collegium Foundation (MCC), RTL Híradó reported. In the spring of this year, the professional college for the management of talent was classified as an organization managing public property after 25 years, which is why the Government also amended the Basic Law, so the money flowing here no longer counts as public property.

In addition to the properties in Pécs, Zalaegerszeg, Szekszárd and Szombathely, the foundation headed by Secretary of State Balázs Orbán will also receive the port of Révfülöp from the state. In addition, MCC acquired a 25 percent minority stake in the Libri-Bookline Group and also received a HUF 300 billion stake in shares from the state.

The Mathias Corvinus Collegium Foundation was established in 1996 as a private foundation, and today it has received considerable capital from the Fidesz government, an organization that aims to educate the national-conservative-Christian elite, but is not deterred by business. The assets of the foundation, which is supported by 10-10 percent of Mol and Richter shares, increased by HUF 260-280 billion. The chairman of the board of trustees of the foundation is Balázs Orbán, Secretary of State of the Prime Minister’s Office.

debreceninap.hu