The concentration of coronavirus in sewage continues to decrease in Debrecen, national coronavirus data

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus in wastewater continues to decrease, the National Center for Public Health (NNK) announced on its website on Wednesday.

They wrote that the concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus shows a decrease in the national average in the 3rd week.

Among the examined cities, a decreasing trend can be observed in Békéscsaba, Budapest in the samples of the Northern Pest and Central Wastewater Treatment Plant, in the joint sample of the Budapest agglomeration settlements, in Debrecen, Salgótarján, Székesfehérvár, and Szombathely – they wrote.

They added that a stagnant trend can be seen in 13 sampling locations, and an increasing trend can be measured only in Kecskemét.

The concentration of the genetic material of the coronavirus rose in 21 investigated locations, while in Pécs it can be classified in the high range, they said.

6.421 million were vaccinated, 627 new infections and 29 patients died last week

The number of people vaccinated against the coronavirus is 6,421,335, of which 6,207,880 have received the second, 3,904,413 the third, and 420,687 have already received the fourth vaccine – the Corona Virus Press Center announced last week’s aggregated data on Wednesday.

In the announcement sent to MTI, it was written: 627 new infected people were confirmed in the previous week, thus increasing the total number of identified infected people to 2,191,827 since the beginning of the epidemic.

29, mostly elderly, chronic patients died last week, bringing the number of deaths to 48,658. The number of recovered people is constantly increasing, currently 2,137,305, and the number of actively infected people has decreased to 5,864.

They also informed that 472 coronavirus patients are currently being treated in hospital, 11 of them are on ventilators.

According to the announcement, the epidemic is currently “moderate” in Hungary, which is also due to the high vaccination rate. They highlighted that the virus continues to pose the greatest threat to the unvaccinated, which is why they are still being asked to get vaccinated.

The booster vaccination is recommended for everyone who received the previous vaccination more than four months ago, they added.

MTI