The renovation of the old building of the Csokonai Theater in Debrecen is nearly completed

The complete renovation of the patinated old building of the Csokonai Theater in Debrecen is nearly completed, and the playground is expected to be opened in the first half of the year – the mayor of the town of Cívis told reporters on Wednesday after inspecting the works on site.

László Papp (Fidesz-KDNP) reminded us that the construction work started in September 2020, the entire reconstruction took place under historical supervision, and has now reached the 90 percent completion level.

The net investment of more than HUF 9.6 billion will be realized entirely from state funds, within the framework of Debrecen 2030 and the Modern Cities program, he added, noting that together with the Csokonai Forum, which was handed over last year, a gross HUF 20 billion theater development took place in the city.

According to László Papp’s presentation, the biggest change took place in the reception area: instead of the previous narrow staircase, a spacious colonnade welcomes those arriving in the building. As a result of the capacity expansion of the auditorium, 600 seats were created instead of the previous 350, and with the additional 60 standing places, the capacity of the building was almost doubled – noted the mayor.

Stage director Péter Gemza called the “interoperability” of the two buildings – the Csokonai Theater and the Csokonai Forum – an important professional achievement after the two playgrounds were equipped with similar, modern stage technology, which makes the work of the technical workers easier.

Despite this, the staff will be increased by 15-20 people this year, 70 percent of the new arrivals will be technical specialists, and 30 percent will strengthen the art departments. As a result of the investments, they are preparing for an additional 20-25 employees, added the director.

He also said that the two theaters of the Csokonai Forum have had sold-out performances since the opening, and there is a noticeable demand for the opening of the old building of the Csokonai Theater, where in the future operas, operettas, musicals and prose works requiring a big stage will be presented.

