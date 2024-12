In line with the expected travel demand of major companies located in the North-Western Economic Zone, the transportation schedule of the 70 bus line family will be adjusted for the period between December 23, 2024, and January 5, 2025. During this time, buses marked 71, 72, 72A, 73, and 73A will not operate. The 71A bus will run according to the announced timetable, except for the service departing from Nagyállomás at 7:00 AM.

(DKV)