Debrecen mayor threatens legal action and possible shutdown after pollution detected at Semcorp plant

Debrecen Mayor László Papp has vowed strong action against battery separator manufacturer Semcorp after authorities detected contamination above legal limits in groundwater beneath the company’s Debrecen site.

In a video message published on Tuesday, Papp announced that the city government and the municipal asset management company had received information from environmental authorities indicating that pollution exceeding regulatory thresholds had been found in parts of the groundwater system on the factory’s premises.

According to the mayor, this is not the first time concerns have been raised regarding Semcorp’s environmental compliance. He said the municipality has asked environmental authorities to conduct a comprehensive investigation to determine the company’s responsibility for the contamination and to assess whether its manufacturing activities should be restricted or suspended.

“The cup has overflowed,” Papp declared at the beginning of his statement, signaling a tougher stance by the city administration.

The mayor also said authorities should examine the possibility of revoking the plant’s environmental permit altogether if the investigation justifies such a measure.

Beyond administrative proceedings, the city plans to file a criminal complaint. Papp argued that violations of environmental regulations may carry criminal consequences and warned that companies operating in Debrecen must comply with local environmental standards.

“Anyone who violates Debrecen’s environmental regulations must also face criminal consequences,” he said.

The announcement comes after months of growing scrutiny of industrial investments in Debrecen. Earlier this year, city leaders held consultations with executives from Semcorp, CATL and EcoPro BM regarding reported deficiencies and concerns that Hungarian regulations may not have been fully observed at some facilities.

Critics, however, questioned the timing of the mayor’s strong reaction. Local media pointed out that allegations of soil and air pollution linked to Semcorp have circulated for years, making the latest statement a notable shift in tone from the city leadership.

The environmental authority’s investigation is expected to determine the source, extent and legal consequences of the contamination.