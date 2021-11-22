Accident on Tram Line 2

DKV Zrt. informs the passengers that there was an accident at Mikszáth Kálmán street, which also affects the schedule of tram 2.

During the police scene investigation, the services on line 2 run in three stages:



Section 1: Greek Station Catholic Grammar School – Nagyállomás

Section 2: Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Károlyi Mihály street – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School

Section 3: Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Grammar School – Görgey street – Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Grammar School

They would like to draw the attention of passengers to the fact that tram line 2 can only be reached by transfer. During the site investigation, tram traffic will stop between Károlyi Mihály street and Csokonai Vitéz Mihály Grammar School stops. The line ticket validated at the beginning of the trip can be used after the transfer, but it must be validated on all vehicles!

DKV