University teachers and scientific advisers have been appointed at the University of Debrecen

The new university professors and scientific advisers of the University of Debrecen took over their appointment on Friday. The diplomas were handed over by Zoltán Szilvássy, the rector of the institution, at a ceremony held in Aula in accordance with the epidemiological regulations.

At the November 19 program, 13 new university professors and 3 scientific advisors from the institution took over their appointments from the rector in compliance with epidemiological rules in the Hall of the Main Building.

University teachers:

László Balogh Sándor Baran Csaba Cserháti Mária Dinya Tamás Ákosné Papp Tamás Emri

Judit Gesztelyin Zsuga Levente Karaffa Éva Müller Anetta Judit Oláh Miklós Pakurár László Pete Szilvia Veres Peter Nagy Scientific advisors: Marianna Móré

László Balkay

Zoltán Kisvárday

hirek.unideb.hu