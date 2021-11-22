University teachers and scientific advisers have been appointed at the University of Debrecen

The new university professors and scientific advisers of the University of Debrecen took over their appointment on Friday. The diplomas were handed over by Zoltán Szilvássy, the rector of the institution, at a ceremony held in Aula in accordance with the epidemiological regulations.

University teachers:

László Balogh
Sándor Baran
Csaba Cserháti
Mária Dinya Tamás Ákosné Papp
Tamás Emri
Judit Gesztelyin Zsuga
Levente Karaffa
Éva Müller Anetta
Judit Oláh
Miklós Pakurár
László Pete
Szilvia Veres
Peter Nagy 

Scientific advisors:

Marianna Móré
László Balkay
Zoltán Kisvárday

 

hirek.unideb.hu

