Night-time tram track maintenance works to continue in Debrecen

Due to the extreme heatwave and the Level II heat alert currently in effect, the tram track renovation works taking place at Kossuth Square in Debrecen will continue during the night after tram services have ended.

In accordance with the technological requirements of the construction process, temperatures drop to the appropriate level at night for rail replacement work to be carried out. These replacements are essential for ensuring the long-term safe operation and maintenance of the city’s tram transport infrastructure.

Depending on weather conditions, residents living near the affected section of the track can expect noise from construction activities, potentially until 12 July 2026, according to DKV Zrt..

The company apologizes for the inconvenience caused and asks for the understanding and patience of local residents.

Photo: DKV Zrt.