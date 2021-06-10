A outbuilding was on fire in Hajdúnánás

An outbuilding burned in its entirety yesterday afternoon in Honfoglalás Street in Hajdúnánás.

Professional firefighters from Hajdúböszörmény and Hajdúnánás intervened, bringing three gas bottles out of the building before they exploded.

Due to the danger of the explosion, residents temporarily left their homes to go to nearby houses.

The outbuilding’s fire was extinguished by firefighters with three jets of water. The units cooled the bottles back and then were fired by snipers.

 

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate

