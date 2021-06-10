Yesterday’s reports in Hajdú-Bihar county

The engine compartment of a car caught fire on Wednesday morning in Debrecen, on Mikepércsi út. Before the arrival of the professional firefighters in Debrecen, the fire was extinguished by the driver of the vehicle. Firefighters carried out the finishing work and cooled the engine compartment.

One of the branches of a large tree split in Epreskert Street in Debrecen. The professional firefighters in Debrecen removed the tree branch by hand.

Alfalfa cut on an acre of land burned on the outskirts of Hosszúpályi. The municipal and cognitive volunteer firefighters of the existence of Vértes extinguished the flames with a jet of water and hand tools.

Hajdú-Bihar County Disaster Management Directorate