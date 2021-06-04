The second oldest citizen of Hungary was visited by the mayor of Debrecen

On the occasion of her 106th birthday, Mayor László Papp greeted Tivadaré Vántus with a diploma and flowers. Erzsike is the oldest resident of Debrecen.

Mrs. Tivadar Vántus was born in Nagylét in 1915, where she spent her childhood. She got married at the age of 27, and they lived in Munkács, where four children were born. The family moved to Debrecen in 1965 and has lived in the city ever since. She is currently the oldest person in Debrecen and the second oldest in the country. Mayor László Papp visited the beautiful lady at her home, to whom he presented a diploma and flowers on behalf of the city.

Debrecen City Hall Press