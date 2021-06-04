Zsolt Semjén awarded the county bishop of the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza

Christianity and the Hungarian nation are closely connected, Deputy Prime Minister Zsolt Semjén said in Budapest on Thursday.

In the Carmelite Monastery, the Christian Democrat politician presented the awards given on the occasion of March 15 on behalf of the Hungarian state for the excellence of church, foreign Hungarian and Hungarian national life in two ceremonies.

Among the winners is Ferenc Palánki, the county bishop of the Diocese of Debrecen-Nyíregyháza (pictured), who was awarded the middle cross of the Hungarian Order of Merit.

Zsolt Semjén said at the event in the afternoon that the close relationship between Christianity and the Hungarian nation is especially important “here and now” for Hungarians abroad, as their institutions are basically maintained by the Church. This also ensures the preservation of our national culture and traditions, he emphasized.

MTI