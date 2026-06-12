Debrecen Gourmet Festival starts today with exciting programmes and delicious flavours – full schedule

The 2026 Debrecen Gourmet Festival begins today, transforming the Big Forrest into one of Hungary’s most exciting culinary destinations for the weekend. Visitors can look forward to a rich selection of gourmet dishes, premium wines, craft beverages, live cooking demonstrations and concerts, while some of the country’s best-known chefs showcase their skills on stage.

This year’s festival brings together Michelin-starred chefs, acclaimed restaurants, local producers and food innovators, offering guests a chance to discover both traditional Hungarian flavours and international culinary trends. Cooking shows, workshops, tastings and family-friendly activities will complement the gastronomic experience, making the event an attractive destination for food lovers of all ages.

Program schedule:

Friday

Master Good Main Stage

16:00 – Gates open

17:15–17:45 – Presentation of Debrecen’s City Wines

18:00–18:45 – Live cooking show with Ákos Sárközi

19:00–19:45 – Kreinbacher sparkling wine tasting

21:00–22:00 – Mr. Vasovski DJ set

22:00–23:30 – Mr. Vasovski Live concert

23:30–01:00 – DJ Németi

01:00 – Festival closes

Container Kitchen

16:00–16:45 – Coffee workshop and tasting: The history of Italian coffee culture

17:00–17:45 – Three kimchi flavour bombs with Johanna Miae Choi

18:00–18:45 – The world in one bowl: Wild Eastern miso ramen with Tomi Bárczi (A LEVES és BURGER)

21:00–23:00 – World Championship broadcast

VIP Tent

18:30–19:00 – DJ Németi

19:00–21:00 – VIP reception

Saturday

Master Good Main Stage

11:30 – Gates open

11:30–13:15 – DJ Tokai

13:30–14:15 – Live cooking show with Balázs Fedor, Sous Chef (Lestyán X Karám)

14:30–15:15 – Pumpkin stew, zucchini, pike-perch and vermouth with Roland Balogh (Hilton Garden Inn)

15:30–16:15 – A bite where Hungary, Japan and Dubai meet – Michelin two-star chef Eszter Palágyi

16:30–17:15 – Live cooking show with Roy (Michelin-starred chef)

17:30–18:15 – Hortobágy-style catfish with Péter Pataky (Horgonyzó Kisvendéglő, Tiszalök)

20:00–21:15 – Petra Gubik concert

22:00–23:00 – Josh and Betti

23:30–01:00 – DJ Tokai and Jaykid

01:00 – Festival closes

Container Kitchen

14:00–14:45 – Coffee workshop and tasting: The rise and success of specialty coffee culture

15:00–15:45 – Cauldron cooking, the Great Plain and slambuc – authentic Hungarian shepherd life

16:00–16:45 – Shepherd’s tortellini with Ádám Thür (IKON)

17:00–17:45 – Vermouth show: Italian lifestyle with a Hungarian twist – Moena Vermouth with Zoli Nagy

18:00–18:45 – Indian spice-inspired dishes with Roland Balogh (Hilton Garden Inn)

21:00–23:00 – World Championship broadcast

Sunday

Master Good Main Stage

10:00 – Gates open

11:15–12:00 – Children’s concert by Fruzsina Kovácsovics

12:45–13:30 – Piccoli Pizzaioli – Italian pizza adventure for children with Víghkovász Bakery Bistro

13:45–14:30 – Children’s cooking session with Ádám Thür and Master Good

14:45–15:30 – “Tortilla Passport” – a culinary journey around the world with the young apprentices of Chef Academy

17:00 – Festival closes

Container Kitchen

11:00–11:45 – Kosher traditions and Jewish gastronomy – presentation and tasting with Zsolt Heller, folklorist and essayist

12:00–12:45 – Dinosaur cookie baking (buttery dinosaur-shaped biscuits) with Gergely Vass, author of the Dinosaur Calamity books

13:00–13:45 – Syrup and lemonade making with Szender Garden

14:00–14:45 – Little Pretzel Masters – Bavarian cooking for children with Víghkovász Bakery Bistro

15:30–17:00 – Film screening: Ratatouille

The organisers reserve the right to make changes to the programme.

Photo: Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.