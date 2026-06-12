Debrecen Gourmet Festival starts today with exciting programmes and delicious flavours – full schedule

The 2026 Debrecen Gourmet Festival begins today, transforming the Big Forrest into one of Hungary’s most exciting culinary destinations for the weekend. Visitors can look forward to a rich selection of gourmet dishes, premium wines, craft beverages, live cooking demonstrations and concerts, while some of the country’s best-known chefs showcase their skills on stage.
This year’s festival brings together Michelin-starred chefs, acclaimed restaurants, local producers and food innovators, offering guests a chance to discover both traditional Hungarian flavours and international culinary trends. Cooking shows, workshops, tastings and family-friendly activities will complement the gastronomic experience, making the event an attractive destination for food lovers of all ages.
Program schedule:
Friday
Master Good Main Stage
16:00 – Gates open
17:15–17:45 – Presentation of Debrecen’s City Wines
18:00–18:45 – Live cooking show with Ákos Sárközi
19:00–19:45 – Kreinbacher sparkling wine tasting
21:00–22:00 – Mr. Vasovski DJ set
22:00–23:30 – Mr. Vasovski Live concert
23:30–01:00 – DJ Németi
01:00 – Festival closes
Container Kitchen
16:00–16:45 – Coffee workshop and tasting: The history of Italian coffee culture
17:00–17:45 – Three kimchi flavour bombs with Johanna Miae Choi
18:00–18:45 – The world in one bowl: Wild Eastern miso ramen with Tomi Bárczi (A LEVES és BURGER)
21:00–23:00 – World Championship broadcast
VIP Tent
18:30–19:00 – DJ Németi
19:00–21:00 – VIP reception
Saturday
Master Good Main Stage
11:30 – Gates open
11:30–13:15 – DJ Tokai
13:30–14:15 – Live cooking show with Balázs Fedor, Sous Chef (Lestyán X Karám)
14:30–15:15 – Pumpkin stew, zucchini, pike-perch and vermouth with Roland Balogh (Hilton Garden Inn)
15:30–16:15 – A bite where Hungary, Japan and Dubai meet – Michelin two-star chef Eszter Palágyi
16:30–17:15 – Live cooking show with Roy (Michelin-starred chef)
17:30–18:15 – Hortobágy-style catfish with Péter Pataky (Horgonyzó Kisvendéglő, Tiszalök)
20:00–21:15 – Petra Gubik concert
22:00–23:00 – Josh and Betti
23:30–01:00 – DJ Tokai and Jaykid
01:00 – Festival closes
Container Kitchen
14:00–14:45 – Coffee workshop and tasting: The rise and success of specialty coffee culture
15:00–15:45 – Cauldron cooking, the Great Plain and slambuc – authentic Hungarian shepherd life
16:00–16:45 – Shepherd’s tortellini with Ádám Thür (IKON)
17:00–17:45 – Vermouth show: Italian lifestyle with a Hungarian twist – Moena Vermouth with Zoli Nagy
18:00–18:45 – Indian spice-inspired dishes with Roland Balogh (Hilton Garden Inn)
21:00–23:00 – World Championship broadcast
Sunday
Master Good Main Stage
10:00 – Gates open
11:15–12:00 – Children’s concert by Fruzsina Kovácsovics
12:45–13:30 – Piccoli Pizzaioli – Italian pizza adventure for children with Víghkovász Bakery Bistro
13:45–14:30 – Children’s cooking session with Ádám Thür and Master Good
14:45–15:30 – “Tortilla Passport” – a culinary journey around the world with the young apprentices of Chef Academy
17:00 – Festival closes
Container Kitchen
11:00–11:45 – Kosher traditions and Jewish gastronomy – presentation and tasting with Zsolt Heller, folklorist and essayist
12:00–12:45 – Dinosaur cookie baking (buttery dinosaur-shaped biscuits) with Gergely Vass, author of the Dinosaur Calamity books
13:00–13:45 – Syrup and lemonade making with Szender Garden
14:00–14:45 – Little Pretzel Masters – Bavarian cooking for children with Víghkovász Bakery Bistro
15:30–17:00 – Film screening: Ratatouille
The organisers reserve the right to make changes to the programme.
Flavours of the world arrive in Debrecen – 10 national cuisines, Michelin-starred chefs and Kids Gourmet in the Big Forest
Photo: Főnix Rendezvényszervező Közhasznú Nonprofit Kft.