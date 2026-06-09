Flavours of the world arrive in Debrecen – 10 national cuisines, Michelin-starred chefs and Kids Gourmet in the Big Forest

From June 12 to 14, Debrecen will host the 10th edition of the region’s largest gastronomic and cultural event, the Debrecen Gourmet Festival. The anniversary edition comes with a special theme: in 2026, “Flavours of the World” will take centre stage, turning the Big Forest (Nagyerdő) into a three-day culinary world tour.

The festival offers one of its most exciting programmes to date, featuring the cuisines of ten different countries, with each participating restaurant preparing at least one dish that authentically reflects the flavours of its respective nation or region.

Ten countries, ten flavour worlds, countless experiences

This year’s Gourmet Festival will showcase the gastronomic traditions of the following countries:

Italy

Mexico

Transylvania

France

China

Japan

India

Turkey

United States

Bavaria

Visitors will be able to taste dishes from around the world, prepared by 24 restaurants and confectioneries. Alongside traditional national dishes, the offer will also include modern interpretations, fine dining creations, street food specialties, and creative fusion cuisine.

The anniversary edition also coincides with the International Year of the Shepherds, and several programmes and dishes will reflect ancient knowledge and traditions that have shaped global food culture for centuries. Visitors will therefore also encounter flavours and stories connected to pastoral heritage.

Michelin stars on stage in the Big Forest

The Debrecen Gourmet Festival will once again bring some of the biggest names in Hungarian and international gastronomy to the city.

Among the live cooking shows, Michelin-starred chef Ákos Sárközi, head chef of Borkonyha and Textúra, will take the stage, along with two-Michelin-star Dutch chef Roy, who will arrive directly from the Netherlands.

A special highlight will be the presentation of Michelin-starred chef Eszter Palágyi, who will prepare a dish inspired by the festival’s theme, combining the flavours of Hungary, Japan, and the Middle East in a single bite.

On the MasterGood main stage, live cooking demonstrations will go beyond recipes: the audience will gain insight into the mindset, inspiration, and creative processes of world-class chefs. The stage programmes will once again be hosted by András Jókuti, food blogger of Világevő and one of Hungary’s best-known gastronomic writers.

Container Kitchen: world flavours up close

One of the festival’s most popular venues, the Container Kitchen, will once again offer an exciting culinary journey. The programmes will be hosted by chef Viktor Segal, who will guide the audience through the cuisines of the world with his professional expertise and approachable style.

Visitors can learn about the history of Italian coffee culture, speciality coffee, Korean kimchi, Japanese miso ramen, the diversity of Indian spices, and traditional shepherd dishes.

A special feature of the venue is that in the evening, football World Cup matches will also be broadcast on a large LED wall mounted on the container.

More than gastronomy: music, culture and community experiences

The Gourmet Festival continues to demonstrate that gastronomy and culture complement each other perfectly.

This year’s music programme includes performances by Vasovski Live, Petra Gubik, Josh & Betti, and Fruzsina Kovácsovics.

The festival will also feature a charming “French” market with handmade products, books, gifts, and local creators. At the BOOOK Publishing stand, book signings will take place: Eszter Palágyi on Saturday and Gergely Vass on Sunday.

Visitors can also take part in creative painting workshops at the Énidő Experience Studio, create personalised artworks, and take them home. Event illustrator Hajnalka Szabó will also be present, creating unique portraits and illustrations on site.

Additional attractions include the FunBox photo booth with gourmet-themed props, and on Saturday, Ferkó Kádár’s Photo Theatre, which recreates the atmosphere of traditional fairs with folk costumes and historical sets.

Kids Gourmet all weekend, special family day on Sunday

The third day of the festival is dedicated especially to families and children.

Within the Kids Gourmet programme, the youngest visitors can take part in cooking activities: baking pizzas and pretzels, making dinosaur-shaped cookies, preparing syrups and lemonades, and joining interactive cooking sessions.

On the main stage, a children’s concert by Fruzsina Kovácsovics will entertain families, while the Kids Gourmet Corner will offer craft workshops, traditional folk games, dog-assisted storytelling therapy, and a giant bubble show throughout the day.

The book corner created with BOOOK Publishing, family workshops, and the French mini-market further enhance the family-friendly atmosphere of Sunday’s programme.

Gastronomy and charity

This year, VIP ticket purchases also serve a charitable purpose. The proceeds equal to the participation fee will be donated to the Angyalliget Foundation, which will use the funds to purchase new kitchen equipment to help make the daily lives of autistic young people easier.

The Debrecen Gourmet Festival anniversary edition celebrates the diversity of world gastronomy, high-quality hospitality, cultural experiences, and community togetherness. Over three days, Michelin-starred chefs, ten national cuisines, hundreds of special dishes, family programmes, and musical experiences await visitors in the Big Forest.

Important information

In 2026, the Debrecen Gourmet Festival will operate as a fully cashless event: payments on site can only be made by bank card or FestiPay card.

Organisers also note that glass return points are exclusively for the deposit of reusable cups, while reusable cups can be purchased from festival catering units and vendors.

The festival is once again dog-friendly, allowing visitors to enjoy the gastronomic experience together with their four-legged companions.

More information:

https://www.debrecenigourmet.hu/hu

https://www.facebook.com/events/1239963361172929

https://www.facebook.com/events/1393837952507371

Ticket purchase:

https://debrecenigourmet.jegy.hu/