Man threatened another man in Bem Square in Debrecen

The Criminal Investigation Division of the Debrecen Police Department is conducting proceedings on suspicion of the misdemeanor offense of disorderly conduct.

According to the available information, the man seen in the footage began threatening another man and then kicked him in Bem Square, Debrecen, at around 8:00 p.m. on March 11, 2026.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man or has information related to the incident to come forward. They can report in person at the Debrecen Police Department (4 Budai Ézsaiás Street, Debrecen), by calling the 24-hour hotline at +36 52 457 040, the anonymous Witness Hotline at +36 80 555 111, or the free emergency number 112.

All reports will be treated confidentially by the police.

(police.hu)