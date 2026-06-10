Strong pre-season boosts Croatia tourism, but summer demand shows signs of softening

More than 4.5 million tourists visited Croatia in the first five months of the year, generating over 14 million overnight stays, surpassing last year’s figures. However, demand for July and August appears somewhat weaker than in previous years, according to the Croatian National Tourist Board (HTZ).

The data, based on the eVisitor and eCrew systems as well as accommodation and nautical tourism records, show a 5% increase in visitor numbers and a 7% rise in overnight stays compared to the same period in 2025. Coastal destinations recorded 12.2 million overnight stays, up 8% year-on-year, while continental destinations saw a 3% increase.

Tourism and Sports Minister Tonči Glavina said the growth reflects the success of government measures aimed at strengthening the pre- and post-season and promoting year-round tourism. He added that June figures so far also indicate positive trends.

At the same time, Glavina cautioned that the peak tourism months of July and August are still ahead. Based on current market research and developments in Croatia’s key source markets, demand appears slightly more restrained than in previous years. He stressed the importance of maintaining responsible and competitive pricing policies.

The minister also noted that Croatia has adjusted its tourism marketing campaigns in response to the crisis in the Middle East. The revised campaigns emphasize Croatia’s competitive advantages, including its proximity to major European markets, its safety, and its good value for money.

Istria recorded the highest number of overnight stays during the first five months of the year, with 4.1 million, followed by Split-Dalmatia County with 2.2 million and the Kvarner region with 2.1 million. The most popular destinations among visitors were Dubrovnik, Zagreb, Rovinj, Split, Poreč, and Zadar.

Among foreign visitors, Germans generated the highest number of overnight stays at 2.7 million. They were followed by domestic tourists with 2.5 million overnight stays, Slovenians with 1.3 million, Austrians with 1.1 million, Britons with more than 670,000, and Americans with over 540,000.

Hotels, which account for 15% of Croatia’s accommodation capacity, generated 43% of all overnight stays. Campsites, representing 20% of capacity, accounted for 16% of overnight stays, while private accommodation, which makes up 52% of capacity, generated 23%.

HTZ Director Kristjan Staničić said the positive results confirm Croatia’s strong position on the international tourism market. Despite challenges facing the global travel industry, interest in Croatia remains stable. Recent European studies also indicate continued strong demand for Mediterranean destinations, with safety, quality, and value for money remaining key factors for travelers.

(MTI)