Bus route 13 service changes in Debrecen

The operation of bus route 13 in Debrecen will be adjusted to changes in the school schedule. The changes will take effect in the coming days.

Due to end-of-school-year events at the University of Debrecen Balásházy János Practice Technical School between 15 and 19 June 2026, the teaching schedule will be modified. Bus route 13 services will be adjusted accordingly.

The supplementary services departing from Segner Square at 7:17 AM and 7:19 AM will not operate. Likewise, the supplementary services departing from Pallag at 1:25 PM and 2:20 PM will not operate.